Holistic Health Fair brings education, awareness, and enlightenment to Kalamazoo

It is no secret that the connection between mindfullness and the rest of the body's health is important, and for those seeking a holistic approach to wellness, the Holistic Health Fair will be at Kalamazoo's Radisson Plaza Hotel this weekend, March 28 and 29 from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. on both days. The event is open to all, and no experience in holistic health is needed to attend.

Over 50 holistic practitioners and speakers will be present at the event, and attendees will be able to learn more about acupuncture, herbal remedies, energy treatments including crystal, reiki, and sound bath healing, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect and learn more about materials and practices regardless of where they are in their health journey. A full vendor list is available online.

At 3:30 P.M. on Sunday, March 29, there will be a free community sound bath session with a general admission ticket.

Tickets are $12 for a weekend pass when purchased in advance, or $12 for a day pass and $18 for a weekend pass when purchased on the day of. Children 16 and under receive free admission, and there are early bird ticket options for $8 as well, including a limited number of free early bird tickets available for Veterans.

Visit holistichealthfair.org for more information and to purchase tickets. For more information on early bird tickets for Veterans, Email info@holistichealthfair.org.

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