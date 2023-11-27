Holiday toy must-haves for young children

If you've got kids or grandkids, it can sometimes be tricky to know what to get them for the holidays.

Lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share some sure-fire winners for gift-giving this holiday season.

Snuggleluvs from the Wild Republic

● Snuggleluvs are meant to be snuggled and loved.

● Snuggleluvs are also specifically designed to provide comfort and ease anxiety.

● With their added weight, extra softness, and optimal cuddling size, Snuggleluvs is a stress-relieving companion for all ages.

Plus-Plus Holiday 15 Piece BIG tube

● The BIG 15 pc Holiday Tube is perfect for smaller hands or bigger ideas. Kids will learn to create in 2D or 3D, encouraging open-ended, creative play.

● It’s a perfect STEM toy to develop fine motor skills, focus, and patience.

Story Time Backgammon

● Learn how to play backgammon as young as 3!

● Filled with hilarious stories, unique mini-games, an illustrated board, and custom pieces, anyone can teach their youngsters the game.

● No backgammon experience necessary!

● This story-driven methodology has proven to be an incredible success for both parents and children.

THEODORA S.T.E.A.M. GIRLS

● Meet Silla the Scientist, Tyriqa the Techie, Elaine the Engineer, Antonia the Artist, and Malaika the Mathematician - The Theodora S.T.E.A.M. Girls

● This diverse line of dolls inspires young girls to be empowered, motivated, and achieve their goals

● Each doll represents a STEAM subject and holds a superpower

● Each doll comes with removable clothing and an 8-page sticker activity book

Hydraulic Boxing Bots from Thames & Kosmos

● Build and box robots to learn about hydraulics - Robo-Boxer and Kangaroo-Bot

● Use the handheld hydraulic controls to fight like a champ, then challenge a friend to a match!

● Pivot from side to side to avoid enemy attacks, a wide range of motion for punching and blocking, two punches: jab and uppercut.

● Knock your opponent robot’s head backward and score a point on the included scoreboard.

Find more holiday gift ideas in Amanda's blogs, AmandaMushro.com and QuestionableChoicesInParenting.com.