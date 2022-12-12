Holiday gift ideas for the kids, both young and old

Do you struggle to find the perfect gift for your kids? Whether your kids are young or old, lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shares some great ideas that bring both fun and games under the tree.

Masingo

It’s a magic sing-along for every fiesta on the best karaoke machine for adults and kids! This powered 40-watt Bluetooth speaker with microphones doubles as a portable PA speaker system! A perfect gift for children and adults.

Professional karaoke machine with all you need included! Your complete, professional karaoke equipment includes two handheld microphones, TV audio & AUX cables, USB, screen holder & carpool charging cables (car karaoke time!), remote control, smart device holder, manual, and a 60-day warranty.

Easy transport with wheels for adults, boys and girls. Plus, the 8-hour rechargeable battery lets your tunes travel.

Available at masingo.com and Amazon.

The LEGO Group

LEGO® NINJAGO® The Crystal King - $79.99

Kids can enjoy playing out gripping scenes from the NINJAGO®: Crystallized TV series with LEGO NINJAGO The Crystal King playset.

An awesome gift for kids aged 9 and up, The Crystal King comes in the form of a Centaur creature with 4 legs, 2 arms, a pair of wings, a large sword and a platform in the chest to attach a Minifigure.

Available at LEGO.com and LEGO Stores.

Crayola

Crayola Ultimate Light Board

Celebrate this holiday in LIGHTS!

The Crayola Ultimate Light Board lets you create amazing art and display it in a big, bold way. Draw your masterpiece with the included Gel FX markers, turn it on and watch your holiday design shine bright with the built-in LEDs.

Available here.



Blue Orange Games

Tongues Out! - $21.99

This game is an educational game that teaches taking turns, matching colors, counting, and memory. It's also a toy with 12 adorable little squishy pugs.

Kids will love to play with the pups and tell stories.

Find them at your local toy store or Barnes & Nobles, and on various websites including Amazon.

To find details on all of these great holidays for kids ideas head to @momhint on Instagram.