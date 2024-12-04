Holiday Gift Guide: Andrea's Favorite Things 2024

Whether your shopping for a holiday gift or just want to enjoy a day of self-care, Andrea has you covered with "6" of her favorite items that she's been enjoying in 2024.

1. Hey Honey: Crafted for the spirited individual who artfully balances life's demands, our skincare celebrates the strength and elegance of maturity. Infused with the nurturing touch of honey and the potent benefits of propolis, Hey Honey offers fastacting, lasting solutions for the real-life, multitasking individual. Our products go beyond skincare; they're a homage to your everyday journey, with a promise to gently cater to sensitive skins.

2. VISOONE Blue Light Glasses:



Lightweight and durable

Stylish

Budget-friendly

Can be worn when working, looking at your phone, gaming, watching TV, and everywhere else that emits blue light

Features a wide range of color and style options to choose from

Helps prevent visual fatigue and eyestrain from exposure to harmful blue light

UV 400 Protection

3. Thriae Turkish Towels: embrace the spirit of giving with Thriae’s exquisite collection of authentic Turkish towels. Thriae’s peshtemals are not just beautiful textiles; they’re versatile, ultra-absorbent, and quick-drying—ideal for home, travel, and outdoor adventures. Unlike traditional terry towels, they resist musty odors and become softer with each wash, ensuring they remain cherished staples for years to come.

4. STĀS Skincare: STĀS Skincare is committed to clean, potent ingredients and avant-garde technology, offering affordable luxury that is accessible and reliable.

STĀS Skincare targets various skin concerns, such as acne, sensitivity, and anti-aging. Most of our products are paraben-free, cruelty-free, vegan, and hypoallergenic, and they do not contain synthetic fragrances or colorants.

5. Dr. Motion Compression Socks:



Offering a range of styles, including ankle, crew, knee-high, diabetic, wide-calf, and outdoor, and a variety of fun prints and solids.

Dr. Motion's compression socks are designed to empower wearers to take control of their health while staying stylish.

Foot health is an integral part of overall wellness, and these compression socks play a key role in this. They improve blood flow, reduce pain and swelling, and lower the risk of blood clots, enhancing overall well-being and making it easier to stay active and healthy.

6. Sidney Byron - The Suncatcher Daytripper Carryall Tote and Pouch Set:

Tote Highlights:



Spacious interior for easy packing

Contains hat straps for up to 3 hats stacked

Exterior strapping keeps your hat securely in tow

Two exterior pockets for water bottles

Front pocket for passport or small essentials

Zip-top closure for added security

Two interior pockets, one with a zipper for extra organization

Built-in trolley sleeve fits over STANDARD-sized carry-on suitcase handles

Fits under the seat in front of you on most airplanes for easy access

Spot clean only for easy care

