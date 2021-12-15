Holiday fun and concerts await at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Need a memorable way to ring in the new year, but don't want a plane ticket? Throw those swimsuits in that bag and drive to Soaring Eagle Waterpark with the family. For those looking for an adult night out, there are lots of fun ways to check that off the list at Soaring Eagle Casino.

Holly Jolly Dayz continues at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Baffling Bill returns on December 17 and 18 for Winter Wonderland. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, enjoy a holiday movie marathon. Book your stay now at 1-877-232-4532 or go online to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Families can spend New Year's Eve at the North Pole without leaving Soaring Eagle Watermark, complete with prizes, balloon art, confetti, dancing, and more.

Book and enjoy tasty, festive food in the family restaurant both on New Year's Eve and Day.

The grownups will have a great time ringing in the New Year at Soaring Eagle Casino. Travel Around The World by taking in the sights and tastes you'd find in iconic places along with themed decor and a cash bar. Plus, dance the night away too with a DJ spinning hits all night long.

Tickets go on sale on December 18 for the newly announced show featuring Collective Soul with special guests, Everclear. 2019 marked 25 years in the spotlight for Collective Soul and their alternative rock music style.

Still in love with the '90s? On February 4, the show features performances by a chart-topping line-up of iconic '90s artists including Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Slick Rick, and the Magnificent DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Tickets are now in sale for this hot show! Carlos Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural, and geographical boundaries. The concert is on April 16.

Tickets are also on sale for the May 7 show for Earth, Wind, and Fire. 2020 marked a year-long celebration of their 50th anniversary in entertainment.

To purchase tickets to these shows, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1-800-514-3849.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.