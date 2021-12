Ingredients:

1 shot - Salted Carmel coffee liqueur (Bailey's or Kaluha)

2 shot - Salted Caramel Vodka

1 shot - Our Family Half & Half

Caramel sauce to garnish

Instructions:

1. In a cocktail shaker, combine liqueur, vodka, and half & half.

2. Drizzle caramel sauce on the inside of the drinking glass.

3. Add ice then pour your cocktail on top.

