Holiday cocktail recipes from DrinkGR's Nate Blury, plus enter their holiday giveaway to win a $250 gift card!

Christmas and other winter holidays are right around the corner, meaning there will be lots of holiday parties and get togethers. To get into the holiday "spirit," why not make things extra festive with some special cocktails or mocktails?

Nate Blury from DrinkGR joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to showcase two of his favorite holiday drinks, plus shares how people have a chance to win a big holiday gift just by supporting local businesses.

Rapid River's Cinn Fashioned



2 Oz. Rapid River Bourbon

1 Oz Rapid River Cinnamon Whiskey

3/4 Oz Ginger Syrup

Cinnamon Stick

Orange Bitters

Orange Peel (for garnish)

Directions: On a fire-proof/safe space ignite the cinnamon stick and place the whiskey glass over the burning stick to extinguish it and collect the smoke. Add Ice in a mixing glass/cocktail shaker add the Bourbon, Cinnamon Whiskey, Simple Syrup, and 2 dashes of bitters. Stir to combine ingredients and chill the beverage. Flip the smoke-filled glass over and strain the cocktail over a big Ice Cube. Garnish with an orange twist and the smoldering cinnamon stick.

Spirit Hound's Gingerbread Espresso Martini



2 Oz Spirit Hound Vodka

2 Oz Cream Liqueur

1 Oz Spirit Hound Cafe Colorado

2 Oz Espresso [chilled]

1 Oz Gingerbread Syrup

2 oz liqueur

Directions: In a cocktail shaker with ice, add vodka, Irish cream, coffee liqueur, gingerbread syrup, and cooled espresso coffee. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Pour into a gingerbread-rimmed martini glass, serve and enjoy!

Homemade gingerbread syrup:

¼ cup molasses

¾ cup brown sugar

Cinnamon sticks

½ teaspoon ground allspice

Pinch of ground cloves

1 ½ teaspoons ground ginger

Directions: In a medium saucepan whisk together brown sugar, molasses, and 2 cups water. Bring to a boil. whisking occasionally until the sugar has dissolved. Add the cinnamon stick, allspice, clove, ginger and salt. Whisk to combine. Lower heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. The mixture should be slightly thickened. Cool down to room temperature and strain syrup through a fine mesh strainer into an air-tight container or mason jar.

Giveaway:

Join DrinkGR this month for your chance to win your share of our $1000.00 gift card giveaway! To enter: join the DrinkGR Facebook page. Then head out to participating businesses and grab a photo with your favorite cocktail/menu item. Post it in the official comment thread and you are entered in for 1 of 4 $250.00 prize packages.

For a complete list of participating businesses and official contest rules, click here.

