Hocus Pocus Cookbook for kids encourages kids to get involved in the kitchen

Cooking with kids is a great way to help them with making decisions, multi-tasking skills, as well as overall health and family time. For those kids who can't get enough of the spooky season of Halloween, there's a new cookbook inspiring young chefs to get in the kitchen and create Halloween-themed treats.

Bridget Thoreson, author of The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook for Kids: 50 Fun and Easy Recipes for Tricks, Treats, and Spooky Eats Inspired by the Halloween Classicjoined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to showcase a couple of these recipes inspired by the two movies.