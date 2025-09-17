Hispanic Heritage Fiesta: A Celebration of Culture in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan is dedicated to serving the Latino and broader community by advocating for dignity, providing equitable access to services, and fostering understanding across cultures. With a focus on education, openness, and community investment, the Center creates pathways for connection while honoring the unique values and traditions of diverse nationalities.

That mission comes alive on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Hispanic Heritage Fiesta in Grand Haven at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium, a vibrant celebration showcasing the richness of Latin American culture. This is the first year the Hispanic Center will run the event that honors generations of Hispanic Americans who have shaped and enriched our nation, while highlighting the impact of the Hispanic community in the Tri-Cities Area.

Guests will enjoy free live music, authentic food, and family-friendly fun throughout the day. Performances begin at 1 p.m., leading up to this year’s highly anticipated headliner, David Lee Garza y Los Musicales, who will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. With rhythms, flavors, and stories that celebrate heritage and community, the Fiesta is a joyful reminder of the power of culture to unite us all.