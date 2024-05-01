Hero's and Shero's Corner Grand Rapids provides a safe space for veterans

Moms wear a lot of hats- chauffeur, chef, nurse, caregiver, personal shopper, and for some of those extra special moms, veterans.

Hero's and Shero's Corner Grand Rapids wants to show those moms all the love in the world by hosting an all-female veteran Mother's Day Celebration.

The Mother's Day Celebration will take place on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4809 Eastern Ave. in Kentwood.

Hero's Corner is dedicated to making West Michigan a place where veterans feel safe and at home. They provide a sober, drop-in, stress-free help zone each week promoting inclusion, diversity, continued support, and social fellowship amongst veterans from all branches and their families.

They host social events, support groups, resource and referral services, and much more to ensure every veteran is connected to other veterans in the community.

Learn more information on upcoming events and resources at heroscornergrandrapids.org.