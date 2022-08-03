Here's what's happening at Soaring Eagle properties in August

Whether it rains or shines, Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their water park, hotel, and casino.

Celebrating a birthday? Here's an incredible deal! Book a party Sunday through Thursday in August, and upgrade your party package with $50 in food and receive a free one-night stay. Be sure to let their party planning specialists help you find the right package and add-ons. Call 1-989-817-4825 to book your party.

Here's your chance to win big in the Million Dollar Summer Giveaway. It's happening every Saturday throughout September. Seven $500 Premium Play drawings will happen every half-hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. All the details can be found at soaringeaglecasino.com.

Journey is bringing their Freedom Tour to Mount Pleasant on August 5. They'll be playing their chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin," "Anyway You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights," and more. The tour comes after the band previously announced a brand new six-show Las Vegas Residency, running from December 1-11 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.

Make sure to get your tickets for Blake Shelton with special guest Justin Moore at the Soaring Eagle Outdoor Stage on August 13. Shelton continues to add to his superstar status with the deluxe version of his new album, "Body Language." The album boasts four new tracks, including his top 15 and climbing single, "Come Back As A Country Boy." Also, Shelton is a coach of the Emmy Award-winning TV show, "The Voice." Tickets start at $49.

Kid Rock is getting ready to Rock Out during his Bad Reputation Tour on September 3 and 4. Kid Rock burst onto the scene in 1998 with his "Devil Without a Cause" album and hasn't looked back. He holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with $150,000 for a run of ten consecutive sold-out shows, and recently set the Little Caesars Arena attendance records in his hometown of Detroit with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows. Grab those tickets before they're gone!

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.