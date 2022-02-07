Here's how you can celebrate Heart Month with Spectrum Health

Every year more than 600,000 Americans die of heart disease. Heart disease remains the most prevalent cause of death for most groups, and it affects all ages, genders, and ethnicities.

February is Heart Month, an annual opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of a healthy heart and to encourage healthy habits that reduce the risk of heart disease.

Dr. David Wohns, Spectrum Health Division Chief of Interventional Cardiology joins the Morning Mix to share ways Spectrum Health is commemorating this special month, and how you can be conscious about heart health year-round.

President Lyndon B. Johnson was among the millions of people in the country who have had a heart attack. He issued the first proclamation in 1964. Since then, U.S. presidents have annually declared February American Heart Month.

The American Heart Association offers three simple ideas people can undertake during February:



Take up a heart-healthy activity like drinking water instead of soda or walking every day and stick to it for a month. Taking the dog for a walk is a great opportunity to get out and get some exercise.

Educate yourself – learn how to live a healthy lifestyle; learn how that can reduce your risk.

Know your numbers by getting your cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar tested.



If you follow Spectrum Health on social media, you will be able to see some videos with experts on important topics benefiting heart health like:



Plant-Powered Dinner

Cardiac Rehab and Prevention

The Urgency of Hypertension Education

They will be doing some other fun events such as turning the Blue Bridge on Michigan Street red during Congenital Heart Week (February 7-12) and wearing red on Fridays in commemoration of Go Red for Women.

