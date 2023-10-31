Here's a peek at what you can find at the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival

Whether you consider yourself a connoisseur or simply enjoy wine, beers, spirits, and amazing food, there is an event coming up this weekend that has all of this and more. The 16th Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival is taking place at DeVos Place on November 16-18.

There will be more than 1,200 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits from around the world available for tasting, along with creations from West Michigan's finest restaurants. We got a sneak peek at what you can expect and met with the creator of an intriguing pairing option... Wine Chips?! You can learn more about those here.

For an extra fee of $150 to $200, people can attend private events on Thursday. The public hours on Friday are 4-9 p.m. and on Saturday from 2-9 p.m. with admission being $20 plus 50 cents per tasting ticket.

Special Events $150/$250 Thursday/Public Hours on Friday and Saturday, $20 admission plus Tasting Tickets (sold in 50 cent increments)

Find a complete event schedule at grwinefestival.com.