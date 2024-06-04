Helping Hands Day: SpartanNash helps people recovering from natural disasters

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A natural disaster can devastate a community by destroying homes and businesses, putting life at a standstill for many. It takes many hands and months of work to return to a sense of "normal."

Local foods solutions company, SpartanNash, wants to be part of making those communities whole again with their annual Helping Hands Day event on June 5 and 6 at DeVos Place.

The event will involve packing food boxes for Convoy of Hope, who will distribute them to survivors of natural disasters. The goal is for approximately 700 volunteers to pack 14,826 Meal Boxes (500,000 meals)

SpartanNash plans to create a short film or documentary to showcase the behind-the-scenes efforts and the event's execution.

Learn more by visiting spartannash.com.

