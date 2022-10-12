Help The Lucas Project raise money to build their residential initiative

Parenting is tough, no matter who you are. But when you're the parent of a child with special needs, providing care comes with a whole new set of challenges. The Lucas Project helps caregivers recognize they need love, support, and respite, to be the best they can be every day.

The Lucas Project wants to build a residential initiative where kids and parents can go to relax and take part in the self-care they desperately need, and they'll be raising the money at an upcoming concert on October 22.

The benefit concert will feature pianist Elijah Bossenbroek. Plus there will be a silent auction before and after the performance.

The concert will take place at Kretschmer Recital Hall at Aquinas College. The doors open at 6 and the concert starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit thelucasproject.org.