Help raise money for Ele's Place at Courage, Comfort & Cocktails on October 15

Grief can be confusing, isolating, and debilitating for anyone, but it’s even harder for children to learn how to process those feelings. Ele’s Place exists to support families with love and resources when they need it most, and their biggest fundraiser is taking place on October 15 to fund their mission.

Courage, Comfort & Cocktails is an annual fall fundraising tradition where guests can enjoy strolling comfort food prepared by local chefs, cocktail tastings, and a chance to bid on unique items in the live and silent auctions.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Goei Center.

Purchase tickets and learn more at elesplacewm.cbo.io.

