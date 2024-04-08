Help preserve the beauty of Grand Rapids parks through volunteering at 15th annual Community Cleanup

The Grand Neighborhood Organization, in partnership with multiple neighborhood associations, businesses, and organizations in Kent County, is hosting its 15th annual Community Cleanup.

On April 20, volunteers can show up at the following Grand Rapids parks to foster in community engagement and preserve the natural beauty of Grand Rapids.



West Leonard @ WGNO - 754 Leonard St. NW #2

Stockbridge @ Lincoln Park - 1120 Bridge St. NW

West Fulton @ John Ball Zoo - 1300 W. Fulton

Southwest @ Cesar E. Chavez Elementary -1205 Cesar Chavez Ave. SW

West Downtown @ Ah-Nab-Awen Park - 220 Front Ave. NW

Las Canchas @ 250 Seward Ave. NW

Garfield Park @ GPNA - 250 Burton St. SE

Ken-O-Sha Park @ 1353 Van Auken St. SE

Highland Park @ 531 Grand Ave. NE

MLK Park @ 1200 MLK Jr. St. SE

Foster Park @ 343 Cherry St. SE

Creston @ Riverside Park - 2001 Monroe Ave. NE

Wilcox Park @100 Youell Ave. SE

Belknap/Monroe North @ 727 Coit Ave. NE

Boston Square @ BSNA - 1551 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

Participants are invited to join this impactful event by signing up and registering ahead of time at westgrand.org/wsccleanup. Volunteers can choose their preferred location to begin their clean-up efforts.

The Community Cleanup offers a rewarding experience for volunteers, culminating in an after-party at John Ball Zoo.

Following a few hours of trash collection, participants are treated to a complimentary meal and beverage, including adult options. The event also features a range of children's activities and community partners, with attendees receiving free access to the zoo.