Help M.U.S.I.C. nonprofit supports local student music programs

Help M.U.S.I.C is an acronym: Help Make Unique Students Interact Creatively, and the organization condiues to help students do just that across West Michigan.

Since their founding, the organization has supported seven different music programs across Van Buren County, empowering countless students through music.

Makala Latham, founder of Help M.U.S.I.C., joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about how the group is doing, and how people can help support their creative mission in 2025.

Help M.U.S.IC. is always accepting monetary and instrument donations. Learn how to help by visiting linktr.ee/help.music.program or call (269)548-9025.

