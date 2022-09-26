Help Kids' Food Basket reach their goal of 200K decorated bags at their Community Pop-Up event on September 27

Throughout September, Kids' Food Basket has been celebrating 20 years of serving West Michigan. Their goal is to collect 200,000 decorated brown bags for Sack Suppers this month, and the organization is hosting a pop-up event to celebrate this huge milestone.

On Tuesday, September 27, Kids' Food Basket will host a Brown Bag Decorating Community pop-up event at the KFB Kent County location. The event is free and open to the public from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Community members of all ages are invited to decorate bags alongside local artists and enjoy food and drinks from on-site food trucks.

Unable to attend the event? Decorated brown bags can be dropped off at any of our three Kids’ Food Basket locations:

KFB - Kent County

1300 Plymouth NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KFB - Ottawa + Allegan

652 Hastings Avenue, Holland, MI 49423

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KFB – Muskegon County

Central United Methodist Church

1011 2nd St., Muskegon, MI 49440

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more about this and other volunteer opportunities by visiting kidsfoodbasket.org or calling (616)-235-4532.