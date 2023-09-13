Help Kids' Food Basket decorate 200,000 brown bags throughout September at these events

Kids' Food Basket provides more than 10,000 sack suppers to students across West Michigan. Sometimes, those kids get a little extra love in the form of a decorated bag thanks to so many volunteers in the community. During the month of September, Kids' Food Basket is hoping to collect 200,000 decorated brown bags, and they're asking for help from the community to make that happen.

Eastbrook Homes will be hosting a Bag Decorating Party on September 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Macatawa Legends Model Home in Holland. Local artist Carolyn Stich will be doing art demonstrations every 20-30 minutes, where people can follow along while decorating their own bags.

There will also be a Brown Bag Decorating Community Pop-Up event on September 28 from 12 to 6:30 p.m. at Kids' Food Basket in Grand Rapids.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Learn more on how to participate and RSVP by heading to kidsfoodbasket.org.