Help feed hungry families: Meijer Simply Give Double Match Day is September 13

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Meijer shoppers can help feed hungry families in need across West Michigan on Saturday, September 13, just by doing their normal shopping trip during Meijer's Simply Give Double Match Day.

Most in West Michigan are familiar with the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program, which is supported through the annual Meijer LPGA Classic. What most people don't know is that this program is a year-round initiative that has been helping feed families across West Michigan since 2008.

Throughout the year, customers can purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout. Once purchased, the donation is converted into a Meijer Food-Only Gift Card and donated directly to the local food pantry selected by the store. On September 13, that donation is doubled!

Since the program's start, Meijer has raised more than $100 million thanks to the generosity and support of Meijer customers, team members, and food pantry partners committed to feeding hungry families.

To learn more about Simply Give and other community programs, visit meijercommunity.com.

