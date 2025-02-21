Help families pay heating bills at Walk for Warmth on February 22

Prices are going up on everything, and as temperatures drop those bills will increase. Right now, a staggering 20 million households are behind on their utility bills, forcing families to make though decisions.

Kent County Community Action is raising awareness and funds to help families who are struggling to pay heating bills this winter through the Walk For Warmth event on February 22.

The event kicks off with a brief program followed by a short walk dedicated to raising funds to help keep the heat on for families in Kent County who have received a utility shut-off notice. All proceeds from the event go directly back to Kent County families. Anyone can participate by walking, sponsoring, or donating.

Heating assistance for Kent County residents is needed now more than ever. As a result of increased pricing and a lagging economy, hundreds of Kent County households struggle to pay for basic necessities like heat. The money raised through Walk for Warmth goes directly to Kent County families in need.

The walk will begin outside of the Kent County Community Action Office, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Suite 110, in Grand Rapids. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by opening remarks at 9 and the walk at 9:30.

