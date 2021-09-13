Helen DeVos Children's Hospital's new innovations make the impossible, possible

When your child has a serious health issue, it becomes the center of your world. You want to know your child is getting focused attention and the latest in treatments and support. At Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, their team fights for every child.

With their 350 pediatric specialists and subspecialists, the team of clinicians and experts pursue innovations that replace fear with hope, and doubt with answers.

Dr. Hossain Marandi, president of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, talks about some of the newest innovations taking place in the big blue building in Grand Rapids.

