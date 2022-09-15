Watch Now
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital recognizes Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Posted at 11:44 AM, Sep 15, 2022
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, the providers and doctors have a critical role in caring for the smallest of patients. Aside from the many years of schooling and training, there’s a lot that goes into becoming a pediatric hematology/oncology physician.

Dr. Jim Fahner and Dr. Dave Hoogstra, Pediatric and Hematology/Oncology Physicians from Spectrum Health, explain what they do to help the kids who come into their care during such a difficult diagnosis.

Learn more about the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology program at Helen DeVos by visiting spectrumhealth.org.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Spectrum Health.

