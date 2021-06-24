Watch
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital recognized in national "2021 Best Children's Hospitals" list

As ranked by U.S. News & World Report
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 10:53:25-04

Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital once again is recognized by U.S. News & World Report's 2021 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.

DeVos Children's Hospital ranked in seven of 10 specialty areas recognized on the list this year, ranking the best nationally in the following categories:

  • Pediatrics: Cancer
  • Pediatrics: Cardiology & Heart Surgery
  • Pediatrics: Nephrology
  • Pediatrics: Neurology and Neurosurgery
  • Pediatrics: Orthopedics
  • Pediatrics: Pulmonology
  • Pediatrics: Urology

Rankings are based on clinical data and a survey of pediatric specialists, the ranking methodology considers clinical outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, efficiency and coordination of care delivery, and compliance with best practices.

This is the 10th consecutive year the hospital has been included on this prestigious list.

Learn more about Helen DeVos Children's Hospital by visiting spectrumhealth.org.

