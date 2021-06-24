Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital recognized in national "2021 Best Children's Hospitals" list

Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital once again is recognized by U.S. News & World Report's 2021 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.

DeVos Children's Hospital ranked in seven of 10 specialty areas recognized on the list this year, ranking the best nationally in the following categories:



Pediatrics: Cancer

Pediatrics: Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Pediatrics: Nephrology

Pediatrics: Neurology and Neurosurgery

Pediatrics: Orthopedics

Pediatrics: Pulmonology

Pediatrics: Urology

Rankings are based on clinical data and a survey of pediatric specialists, the ranking methodology considers clinical outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, efficiency and coordination of care delivery, and compliance with best practices.

This is the 10th consecutive year the hospital has been included on this prestigious list.

Learn more about Helen DeVos Children's Hospital by visiting spectrumhealth.org.