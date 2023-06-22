Helen DeVos Children's Hospital recognized in "Best Children's Hospital" rankings for 12th year

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

U.S. News & World Report has again recognized Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in its 2023-2024 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings for the 12th year in a row.

Dr. Robert Fitzgerald, interim president, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, shares what this award means to the team at Corewell Health- formerly Spectrum Health.

U.S. News and World Report ranks Children’s hospitals across the U.S., of which there are around 230 of them. U.S. News gets data from 119 of those hospitals to be ranked. The rankings are broken down into 10 areas and the hospitals are ranked from 1 – 119 in each of these areas.

Hospitals with any of these areas in the top 50 are considered Top Children’s Hospitals. The rankings are based on a significant amount of data that is linked to outcomes, quality, and process of care.

The scoring is separated into three areas: process, structure, and outcomes. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital outcomes are amazing with 5 of the 10 areas in the top 50. The structure and process scores are measurements around volumes, services offered, training programs, and expert opinion.

Dr. Fitzgerald says the ranking would not be possible without the incredible teams that work in the hospital every single day to deliver amazing care and passion.

"While we don't do this for the score...being recognized pushes us to do better and grow our programs for improved healthcare for children in West Michigan," Dr. Fitzgerald states.

Programs Helen DeVos Children's Hospital was recognized for include: