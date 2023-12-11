Helen DeVos Children's Hospital receives da Vinci Surgical Robots, improving treatment & recovery for patients

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Robotic surgery has shown many benefits for patients, including reduced post-surgery pain, faster recovery, and fewer and smaller scars. Adult patients at Corewell Health have received the benefits of robotic surgery for years. Now, pediatric patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital will receive the same benefits.

Medical Director of Pediatric Surgery Dr. Emily Durkin and Director of Ambulatory and Support Services Amy Fox discuss the new da Vinci Surgical Robots coming to West Michigan.

Learn more about the advantages and benefits of da Vinci surgical robots, visit spectrumhealth.org.