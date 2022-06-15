Helen DeVos Children's Hospital ranked top children's hospital for 11th year in a row

U.S. News & World Report has again recognized Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in its 2022 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings with a total of four specialty areas being recognized this year. This is the 11th year the hospital has been included on this prestigious list.

Dr. Hossain Marandi, president of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, shares what this ranking means to him and the hospital, and which programs were recognized to receive this ranking.

US News and World report ranks the top 50 pediatric facilities across the nation. The rankings are based on clinical data and outcomes, recognizing the hard work of all the specialists who work within those departments.

Here are the top four areas Helen DeVos Children's Hospital was recognized for to receive the ranking as one of the best facilities in the nation:



Cancer: They have recently added more to their cancer services with an innovative cancer program specifically designed for adolescents and young adults. The program features services that uniquely meet the needs of that phase of life including fertility preservation for those who might need chemotherapy. Nephrology: Notable academic progress in research, education, and quality improvement. Neurology and Neurosurgery: Spectrum Health also has some stunning new technology, called the magnetoencephalography or MEG that pinpoint abnormal brain activity down to the millimeter. They are the only dedicated children’s hospital in the state to have one. Diabetes and Endocrinology – Michigan is the only in the state that does outpatient new onset education, expansive pump program. Also, they're part of the T1D exchange, research collaborative.

Learn more by visiting spectrumhealth.org/helendevoschildrens-usnews.

