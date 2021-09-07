Helen DeVos Children's Hospital makes the impossible happen with childhood cancer program

At Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, their teams are all about making the impossible possible. This especially holds true in the childhood cancer space where new research and innovation come through on a regular basis.

Treatment and care that was once impossible, is now possible and is changing the lives of these children with a cancer diagnosis. September is recognized nationally as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but the team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital continues their good work fighting the battle all year long.

The pediatric hematology and oncology program is one of the only local programs recognized nationally by US News and World Report and specializes in personalized care for your little ones.

Dr. Jim Fahner, division chief for pediatric hematology and oncology at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, talks about the childhood cancer program, and what makes it stand out above all others across the country.

The pediatric hematology and oncology program is nationally recognized for excellence. It's one of the largest children's cancer treatment programs in the Midwest. Helen DeVos' team of leading practitioners is dedicated to giving children and families more hope through state-of-the-art care, including access to bone marrow transplants and the most promising new therapies through Phase I, II, and III clinical trials.

In spite of amazing advances in treatment and the ever-increasing cure rates, childhood cancer remains the number 1 disease killer of children and young teens in the United States each year.

One of the few children's hospitals across the country able to offer advanced forms of "personalized" or "precision" medicine through their pediatric oncology research program and the Haworth Family Innovative Therapies Clinic.

To learn more, visit spectrumhealth.org/impossible or call 616-267-1925.

