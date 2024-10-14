"Heartstopper" author Alice Oseman talks new book and new Netflix season for popular series

HEARTSTOPPER is an award-winning coming-of-age LGBTQ+ love story that balances being incredibly charming while also deftly tackling sensitive subjects such as bullying, peer pressure and coming out.

With a critically acclaimed live-action adaptation on Netflix, HEARTSTOPPER has won hearts worldwide. Graphic Novel series Author Alice Oseman and Netflix series Executive Producer Patrick Walters talked with the Morning Mix about why these books are such fan favorites and how they try to stay true to the book while filming.

