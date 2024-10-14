Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

"Heartstopper" author Alice Oseman talks new book and new Netflix season for popular series

Posted

HEARTSTOPPER is an award-winning coming-of-age LGBTQ+ love story that balances being incredibly charming while also deftly tackling sensitive subjects such as bullying, peer pressure and coming out.

With a critically acclaimed live-action adaptation on Netflix, HEARTSTOPPER has won hearts worldwide. Graphic Novel series Author Alice Oseman and Netflix series Executive Producer Patrick Walters talked with the Morning Mix about why these books are such fan favorites and how they try to stay true to the book while filming.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.