Heartland Builders shares important factors cottage owners should consider before a build or remodel

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show is coming to DeVos Place, making it the perfect place to find a home-renovation company to help with an upcoming remodeling or cottage-building project.

The convention will be filled with great companies like Heartland Builders to walk first-time owners and seasoned-lakeside homeowners through the things they need to consider before starting a home project such as:

What's more cost-effective? Remodeling the existing cottage or tearing down and building a new one?

The land the cottage sits on is the biggest variable when deciding to remodel or build a new cottage.

Is now a good time to remodel or build with the economy?

What are the first steps someone should take when deciding on building or remodeling a cottage?

How to select the right builder to help with a home project.



At the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show, visitors can shop and compare designers, furnishings, lakefront builders and realtors, boats, docks, vacation services, and financing, all in one place.

Seminars will be led by respected experts all weekend on topics including Rentals, Building on the Water, Shoreline Management, Succession Planning, Searching for a Vacation Home, Cottage Decor Tips, and more.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will take place on the following dates and times:

March 24: 12 to 9 p.m.

March 25: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 26: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adult admission costs $12 and children 6-14 are $5. Children under 5 get in for free.

For a complete list of vendors and seminars, visit showspan.com/clg.