Heart of West Michigan United Way Equity Challenge begins April 19

Heart of West Michigan United Way’s Equity Challenge is an opportunity to discover how issues of race and privilege impact the community and everyday lives. The goal is to build long-term habits that empower people to take action in the fight for social justice.

There is a 5-Day and 21-Day Challenge. Participants will start each day with a new theme and a selection of related articles, podcasts, videos, and more to choose from. There will also be occasions when they will be encouraged to focus on personal reflection or engage with organizations in your community. It takes 10-30 minutes a day to participate.

The 5-Day Equity Challenge was built to introduce people to some basic concepts of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion by offering daily content options in the form of videos, articles, podcasts, and more.

The 21-Day Challenge is designed to take participants through a state and local level exploration of the history and impacts of racism and how it has shaped the lives of people in our community.

It’s completely free to participate and everything needed is delivered to participants’ inboxes.

The next challenge begins on April 19. Download the forms of the equity challenge here.