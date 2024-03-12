Heart of West MI United Way Bring the Basics Donation Drive now through March 22

The Heart of West Michigan United Way’s mission of helping those in need continues with their annual collection drive to help provide basic items to families in Kent County.

It’s those basic items that can often play havoc with the budgets of people living check to check. Donating items like these to the Bring the Basics Collection Drive are an easy way to help families in need and pay it forward in the area.

Items needed include toothpaste, soap, and laundry detergent.

Donations will be accepted now through March 22 at the following public drop sites:

Common Ground

1319 Fulton St. E

Grand Rapids

Field and Fire Cafe

820 Monroe Ave NW #100

Grand Rapids

Lantern Coffee Bar and Lounge

100 Commerce Ave SW

Grand Rapids

Macatawa Bank

All locations

Scorpion Hearts Club

1035 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids

Learn more at hwmuw.org/bring-the-basics.