Heart of West MI United Way Bring the Basics Donation Drive now through March 22

The Heart of West Michigan United Way’s mission of helping those in need continues with their annual collection drive to help provide basic items to families in Kent County.
It’s those basic items that can often play havoc with the budgets of people living check to check. Donating items like these to the Bring the Basics Collection Drive are an easy way to help families in need and pay it forward in the area.
Items needed include toothpaste, soap, and laundry detergent.
Donations will be accepted now through March 22 at the following public drop sites:
Common Ground
1319 Fulton St. E
Grand Rapids
Field and Fire Cafe
820 Monroe Ave NW #100
Grand Rapids
Lantern Coffee Bar and Lounge
100 Commerce Ave SW
Grand Rapids
Macatawa Bank
All locations
Scorpion Hearts Club
1035 Wealthy St SE
Grand Rapids
Learn more at hwmuw.org/bring-the-basics.