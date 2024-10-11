Heart of Gold raising funds for local charity Beer City Dog Biscuits

Each year a group of students, parents, educators, and community members in East Grand Rapids get together to raise funds and generate awareness for a local nonprofit organization.

This year, Hearts of Gold is raising money for Beer City Dog Biscuits. A non-profit whose mission is to provide opportunities to individuals with disabilities, to support their personal and professional growth.

Come celebrate at their Hearts of Gold Football game on October 18 at 7pm. Learn more about Hearts of Gold by going to their Facebook page.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok