Heart of Gold raising funds for charity through series of events Oct. 1-6

Each year a group of students, parents, educators, and community members in East Grand Rapids get together to raise funds and generate awareness for a local nonprofit organization. They're known as the Hearts of Gold, and they're inviting the community to an event to help them raise funds.

This year, Hearts of Gold is raising money for i understand, a local non-profit that offers compassionate comfort for those affected by suicide or mental/brain health illness and pain.

East Grand Rapids Hearts of Gold will be celebrated October 1-6. Special events include:

Sunday, October 1



Kids' Night Out

Big Bob's Pizza Giveback, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, October 2

Fromage Giveback, all day

Olive's Giveback, 5-9 p.m.

Jose Babushka's Giveback, 5-9 p.m.

Tuesday, October 3

Franca's Pizza Giveback, 5-10 p.m.

Fromage Giveback, all day

Jose Babushka's Giveback, 5-9 p.m.

Varsity Volleyball game at East Grand Rapids High School, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 4

Fromage Giveback, all day

Thursday, October 5

Fromage Giveback and wine tasting, 5-7 p.m.

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen Giveback

Varsity Water Polo at East Grand Rapids High School, 6 p.m.

Varsity Field Hockey at Mehney Field, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 6

Food Truck Friday at Gerken Plaza, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fromage Giveback and wine tasting, 5-7 p.m.

Snapdragon Boutique Giveback, all day

Kilwins Giveback, all day

The week will wrap up the week-long celebration with a football game on October 6 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.

Learn more and donate at egrps.org/partners/hearts-of-gold.