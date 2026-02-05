Heart Month health awareness from E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

February is American Heart Month, a time where cardiovascular health awareness is brought to the forefront. Nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, which not only increases the risk for heart disease and stroke, but it is also under control by one in four people currently living with high blood pressure.

It isn't just an alarming statistic - it is also costly, with the cost of health care services, medication, and more amount to $417.9 billion between 2020 and 2021.

Even more alarming is the event of cardiac arrest, where nine out of ten people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital die due to not receiving CPR immediately. It is imperative to learn immediate CPR and an AED, or Automated External Defibrillator to double or triple a person's chance of survival.

There are ways to reduce your risk of experiencing cardiac arrest, including managing your blood pressure and cholesterol, be active, do not smoke or use tobacco, limit alcohol use, and maintain a healthy diet and weight.

Firefighter Michael McLeieer with E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. returned to the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit escapeinc.org for more information and resources on CPR training.

