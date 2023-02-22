Heart-healthy breakfast recipes using eggs and veggies

How many times did you hear "eat your veggies" when you were a kid? Turns out that nugget of wisdom held a lot of truth that still holds today.

February is Heart Month, and Family Fare's registered dietician Deanna Scheid shares some recipes and hacks that can help us incorporate more vegetables into our diet, even at breakfast.

Scheid says the theme of Heart Month is every time you eat an egg, have a plant. When eggs and veggies are combined, they're a true health force to be reckoned with. If adults ate more fruits and veggies heart disease risk would lower by 24 percent.

Eggs are a great vehicle to get in more veggies and they help absorb the vitamins and minerals in veggies when paired together. Try a boiled egg in your salad, top an egg on avocado toast, or a veggie-filled frittata.

All of these recipes made in this segment can be found at shopfamilyfare.com/february-heart-healthy-month.