Healthy recipes to fuel kids during long, hot days filled with activity

Whether the kids are in school or on summer break, they need tasty and nutritious meals to tackle any task or playtime.

Chef Aaron Mason, the Regional Executive Chef for Chartwells K12, lives in Michigan and serves thousands of Michigan students. He joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to showcase meals inspired by different countries where kids can "travel" this summer, as well as fuel them during long, hot days filled with activity.

For families who can’t get away on vacation this summer, Chartwells K12 has a special program that highlights the unique ingredients and authentic flavors from cuisines around the world.

Chartwells K12’s Global Eats program brings a world of flavors to school cafeterias across the country:

o Mexico: Avocado, Jicama & Cucumber Salsa

o Italy: Pulled Pork & Roasted Pepper Panini

o India: Mango Lassi

For the days it's too hot outside, get the kids in the kitchen to help cook up these worldly meals.

Learn more by visiting chartwellsk12.com.