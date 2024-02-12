Healthy Paczki Recipe: Battered Banana Paczki Bites

Fat Tuesday is traditionally the last day to indulge in all of the fun things before Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent. For many, that means eating paczkis, those big decadent donut creations filled with everything from prunes to custard.

For those who don't want to feel horrible about a pastry that can pack as much as 1000 calories per donut, Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan has a healthier alternative in the form of Battered Banana Paczki Bites.

Shanthi Appelö is a registered dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and she joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share how to make these tasty bites.

Ingredients:



1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. sugar or sweetener

1 Tbsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

1 ¼ cups milk

1 egg

1 Tbsp. butter, melted

2 tsp. vanilla extract

4 bananas

2 Tbsp. confectioner’s sugar

¼ cup raspberry preserves

Instructions



Combine together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a mixing bowl. Make a well in the center and add the milk, egg, melted butter and vanilla. Use a whisk to mix wet ingredients in the well together first before slowly folding them into the dry ingredients. Mix together until smooth. Add more milk if the batter is too thick. It should be able to pour out of a ladle. Slice bananas ½ -inch thick and add a few to the batter, making sure they are completely covered. Heat a nonstick pan over low-medium heat. Lightly grease pan with butter. Add battered banana slices, leaving space in between. When the underside is golden and bubbles begin to appear on the surface, flip with a spatula and cook until golden. Repeat with remaining banana slices. Add confectioner’s sugar to a sieve and dust over the banana bites. Add finished bites to a serving plate. Put raspberry preserves in a plastic bag and cut off a small corner. Squeeze the preserves over the bananas in a fine drizzle. Enjoy!

For more information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.