Some studies have shown that regular consumers of alcohol, who refrain from drinking it for 30 days straight, see improved health benefits like better sleep and more energy. Some people don't drink alcohol altogether, but none of these people should be kept from enjoying a tasty drink during Dry January.

Registered dietitian at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Shanthi Appelo, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share some healthy drink recipes for those participating in Dry January.