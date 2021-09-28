Healthy meals and conversation to serve at your next family dinner

Families can go in 50 different directions throughout the day, but all coming together for just one meal can make a big difference in the lives of every family member. Stress and anxiety are at an all-time high, which leads to a concern with mental health.

In partnership with i understand love heals and Spartan Nash, they've come together to compile healthy and tasty meals the whole family can enjoy at the dinner table, as well as some helpful tips and encouragement for healthy conversations about mental health.

Stay connected and stay strong with i understand love heals, and find all these recipes at shopfamilyfare.com/family-meals-month.

If you're struggling and need support, help is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK.

Stay Connected Stay Strong is sponsored by Spartan Nash.