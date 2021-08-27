Healthy lunch and snack ideas for back-to-school

How do you go about keeping your kids' school lunches healthy as possible?

Spectrum Health Culinary Medicine Chef Amanda Barnett shares some of her favorite recipes parents can put in their kids' lunches.

Recipes include healthy smoothies, black bean quesadillas, and chocolate chip oatmeal cups. She also shares the best healthy snack options to have on hand including popcorn, hummus, and veggies that are easy grab-and-go options.

For more information on healthy eating, Spectrum Health Lifestyle Medicine Specialty Practice is located at the Downtown Market Grand Rapids.

Learn more about what they have to offer by calling (616) 486-0385, or visiting SpectrumHealth.org/LifestyleMedicine.

Contact them with any questions at LifestyleMedicine@SpectrumHealth.org.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Spectrum Health.