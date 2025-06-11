Healthy Father's Day recipes with Shanthi Appelo

Father’s Day is more than just a date on the calendar. It's a chance to celebrate the important men in our lives with good food and meaningful. While classic cookout favorites like burgers, creamy sides and decadent desserts often take center stage, they can sometimes come with a hefty dose of saturated fats, excess sodium and refined sugars.

Prioritizing health doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor or tradition. It’s an opportunity to reimagine Father’s Day favorites with a fresh and wholesome twist. Dietitian and health & wellness spokesperson Shanthi Appelo at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan joined the Morning Mix to share three healthy Father's Day recipes to celebrate the dad in your life.

These recipes lean into seasonal produce, heart-healthy proteins and bold Mediterranean-inspired flavors that supports wellness while still capturing the joy of summer dining:

Mediterranean Salmon Burger with Tzatziki

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Medium

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

These salmon patties add a dose of heart and brain healthy omega-3 fatty acids to the traditional bun. Salmon is a powerhouse of heart-healthy omega-3s, high-quality protein and essential nutrients like vitamin D and selenium. The feta cheese brings a rich, tangy flavor to the salmon burgers, while capers add a pop of pickled flavor. Serving these with tzatziki adds a creamy and fresh component.

Ingredients:



16 oz salmon, uncooked, boneless, skinless

1 Tbsp. olive oil

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

1 egg

3 Tbsp. capers

3 green onions, chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, finely diced

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cucumber

salt for sprinkling

2 large garlic cloves, grated

11⁄2 cups Greek yogurt

1⁄4 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

salt and pepper to taste

Burger buns, tomato slices and lettuce



Instructions:



Chop salmon finely. In a bowl, combine chopped salmon, olive oil, panko breadcrumbs, egg, capers, feta cheese, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Form the mixture into patties about ½-inch thick. Prepare the tzatziki. Grate the cucumber into a sieve over a bowl. Sprinkle salt over the cucumbers to help draw out excess moisture and let sit for 15 minutes. Press the cucumber to squeeze out excess water, then dry with a paper towel. In a bowl, combine garlic, Greek yogurt, olive oil and red wine vinegar. Add salt and pepper to taste. Preheat the grill over medium-high heat. Once hot, spray the grates and add the salmon patties. Cook for about 4 minutes on each side or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees F. Assemble burger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, salmon patty and tzatziki. Enjoy!

Mediterranean-inspired Pasta Salad

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Mediterranean-style diets are consistently associated with reduced risk of heart disease and improved longevity. This pasta salad is packed with fiber-rich vegetables, healthy fats from olive oil and antioxidant-rich herbs.

Ingredients:



8 oz whole-grain or legume-based bowtie or fusilli pasta

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup English cucumber, diced

1/3 cup Kalamata olives, sliced

1/4 cup red onion, finely diced

1/3 cup sundried tomatoes

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

¼ cup basil leaves, chopped

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tsp. dried oregano

Salt and pepper, to taste



Instructions:



Cook pasta according to package directions. Rinse under cold water and drain. In a large bowl, combine cooked pasta with tomatoes, cucumber, olives, onion, sundried tomatoes, feta and basil. In a separate small bowl, whisk together olive oil, mayonnaise, lemon juice, oregano, salt and pepper. Toss dressing with pasta mixture. Chill before serving.

Strawberry Shaved Ice

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Skip the sugar-laden ice cream and opt for a naturally sweet, antioxidant-rich dessert. This shaved frozen fruit treat relies on the natural sweetness of ripe seasonal strawberries. Strawberries are loaded with vitamin C, fiber and phytonutrients that support heart health and reduce inflammation. After a simple prep of freezing the fruit, it comes together in less than 5 minutes by simply grating and adding toppings.

Ingredients:



1.5 cups strawberries, frozen

2 tsp honey, or more to taste

¼ cup whipped cream



Instructions:



Over a serving bowl, prepare a single serving using a grater to grate 5-6 frozen strawberries. Drizzle ½ teaspoon honey over the mixture and top with 1 tablespoon of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream if desired.



