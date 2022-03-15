Healthy and quick food options for families on the go

With so many of us busy and on the run with our families and kids, we want to make some smart and healthy choices at home.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, showcases some great ideas for families on the go and making healthy choices when it comes to their busy lives.

JUST Egg Folded—$3.99

Made from plants (not chickens), JUST Egg Folded is ideal for delicious and easy breakfast sandwiches, and contains the same amount of protein as a conventional egg, with zero cholesterol and less saturated fat.

JUST Egg uses less water, land, and carbon emissions than conventional eggs, so it's better for the environment - and it couldn't be easier to prepare: simply pop it in a toaster, microwave, oven or skillet, and build the breakfast sandwich of your dreams.

Also great to add to stir fry, ramen, salads or grain bowls, fried rice, and more!

Available at Meijer, Target, Fresh Thyme, Harvest Health Foods.

Gelo Foaming Hand Soap Starter Kit - $7

Gelo Refills are made fresh in your bottle with easy-to-use dissolvable pods filled – just Drop in, Fill Water & Clean.

Using Gelo makes it easy to reduce your packaging footprint. Each Refill reduces waste by 97% when compared with using ordinary single-use bottles.

Use code MOMHINT on Amazon for 15% off

Vicky Cakes

Original Mix - $4.99 | Blueberry Mix - $5.99 | Pecan Mix - $5.99 | Chocolate Mix - $5.99

A family recipe of 40 years with clean ingredients.

Feel great about what you're feeding your family.

Fast and easy to make/takes out the guesswork/cooks in 5 minutes.

The vegan recipe is perfect for vegan families or people with dairy allergens.

The pancakes can be frozen and reheated in the microwave for busy moms.

Use code MOMHINT for 50% off

Lightlife

Lightlife Original Tempeh - $4.99 | Lightlife Buffalo Tempeh Strips - $4.99 | Lightlife Smoky Bacon Tempeh Strips - $4.99

Tempeh is a powerhouse superfood packed with nutritional benefits:

Tempeh is made with just three ingredients (most often water, soybeans and rice) making it one of the cleanest, protein-packed foods out there, with all nine essential amino acids the body needs, 2x the amount of protein as tofu, and it is rich in vitamins and minerals like calcium, manganese, phosphorus, and iron.

Tempeh is easy and versatile to cook, with a firm texture and nutty taste that can be baked, fried, steamed or grilled. Tempeh also easily absorbs marinades, spices and sauces to take on any desired flavor.

As the #1 selling tempeh brand in North America, Lightlife is continuing to innovate in ways that make tempeh products both delicious and convenient for consumers.

