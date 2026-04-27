Healthcare Reimagined conference to benefit LGBTQ+ community

The Grand Rapids LGBTQ+ Healthcare Consortium advocates for improvements in access to healthcare, services, and experiences to the LGBTQ+ population in Grand Rapids. As healthcare policies nationwide change at rapid rates for the LGBTQ+ community, these policies not only impact providers, but impact those patients in the system.

The Consortium will host the second annual "Healthcare Reimagined" conference this Friday, May 1 at Grand Rapids Community College. The all-day event will feature breakout sessions, lunch provided, panel discussion, and keynote address from ALCU of Michigan's LGBTQ+ Project lead attorney Jay Kaplan. The event focuses on reducing barriers to healthcare access and advocating for advancements in inclusive healthcare.

The day culminates in a public after-party featuring the NOH8 campaign, where the public can visit Vivant Brewery for an open photo shoot between 5 to 8 P.M. to pose for a NOH8 photo. There is no reservation or tickets needed for the photo shoot, although photos are taken on a first-come, first- served basis.

Registration for Healthcare Reimagined is $100 per person and available online.

Consortium executive director Jennie Knight and board chair Doug Booth visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit grlgbtqhealthcareconsortium.org for more information including registration a full schedule of events. You can RSVP to the NOH8 photo shoot on Facebook.

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