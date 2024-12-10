Health is Wealth: A Fundraiser for DJ Napp takes place on December 19

We are nothing without our health and many people may not realize how true that is until they get sick. An upcoming event will not only help a Grand Rapids hip-hop icon in his journey, but it will serve as an educational opportunity for the community.

The Health is Wealth Fundraiser for DJ Big Napp will take place on December 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. inside the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation ballroom.

AUX33 and Monk Recordings LLC team up to party with purpose while raising funds to support the new life journey of GR Hip Hop pioneer, DJ Napp. DJ Napp begins his quest as a double below-knee amputee after losing his left leg in September. He lost his right leg in 2015.

Attendees will also be connected to resources from various community organizations like the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute, Disability Advocates of Kent County, Family Network of Wyoming, Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics, SEEDS of Promise, Grand Rapids Black Nurses Association, Boston Square Wellness Collective, and more.

There will be art displays by Derrick Hollowell on site, as well as light drinks and refreshments.

Admission is a $10 to $20 donation. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

