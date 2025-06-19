Health For Life Counseling opens third facility in West Michigan

June is Men's Mental Health Awareness Month. Men account for nearly 80% of suicide deaths in the United States, yet only 33% of Michigan men with depression received counseling last year.

The statistics on the men's mental health crisis continue to be alarming, and stem from multiple factors: 40% of men have never discussed their mental health with anyone, while 77% report experiencing anxiety, stress, or depression symptoms but do not discuss their symptoms. Traditional masculinity norms create barriers, including stigma (29% feel embarrassment), fear of appearing "weak" (16%), and not wanting to burden others (36%).

Health For Life Counseling offers resources for men meeting them wherever they are in their healing journey. They provide individualized approaches with one-on-one therapy, couples therapy, group therapy, and more. They specialize in trauma-informed care using EMDR, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), as well as healthy mindfulness practices.

With two locations already established in Grand Rapids and Ada, Health For Life is opening a new, third location in Grand Rapids' Northview neighborhood, located at 3368 Beltline Ct. NE. This new facility features nine therapist offices, and through collaboration with the Holistic Health Collective of West Michigan, the facility will also include holistic medical services, including acupuncture, nutritional counseling, community classes, and more.

The facility accepts most private pay health insurances as well as Medicaid and Medicare. A sliding scale financial option is available to patients.

Visit healthforlifegr.com to learn more. You can also visit them on Facebook and Instagram.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the national suicide and crisis hotline at 988.

