Healing In Arts receives national grant for art projects

Healing In Arts combines the therapeutic aspects of art and creativity with workshops, empowering and uplifting voices to those facing trauma, abuse, and adversity.

The organization received a national grant to fund three unique projects: Stars of Honor, Uncaged Dreams, and The Color of Nature.

Stars of Honor focuses on veterans, and was created with the veterans from Hero's Corner of Grand Rapids.

Uncaged Dreams focuses on Teens in the jusice system, created with Judge Patricia Gardner and teens from the Girls Court program.

The Color of Nature focuses on adults with disabilities, and was created with students from Noorthoek Academy, serving adults with disabilities.

Pamela Alderman, founder and executive director of Healing in Arts, spoke with Todd over the impact this grant has made towards the artists.

Several of the pieces will be shown at this year's ArtPrize beginning September 18. They will be located at Veterans Park.

For more information, visit healinginarts.org. You can also visit them on Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok