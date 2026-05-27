Healing, hope, and connection: Ele's Place to host Healing Hearts 5K

Ele's Place supports grieving children and families when a child experiences the death of someone in their life. The organization provides support groups and school-based programming for children to express their feelings in a healthy environment while building age-appropriate coping skills. Services are provided free of charge for children and families.

The organization holds various events year-round to support their mission, including the annual Healing Hearts 5K. The run/walk event is scheduled to take place Sunday, June 7 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids.

The 5K is open to the entire West Michigan community and is not officially timed. Race registration and a kids zone opens at 9:30 A.M. with face painting, yard games, an obstacle course, and more. A kids dash kicks off at 10:50 A.M., with the 5K run/walk beginning at 11 A.M. Light snacks and beverages will be available to participants after the race.

The kids dash is free for children ages three to six, while registration for the 5K is $40 for participants.

Ele's Place West Michigan director Tammy Campbell sat down with Todd to talk about the 5K.

Visit elesplace.org for more information, including event registration and ways to continue giving back beyond the event.

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