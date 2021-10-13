Heal chronic neck and back pain at Total Health Chiropractic

Many consider themselves healthy people, yet they ignore those little aches and pains that pop up on their back and neck. Instead of using pills or injections as a bandage for the pain, visit the professionals at Total Health Chiropractic to heal chronic neck and back pain.

Dr. Miller sees patients suffering from chronic pain all the time, and many of them have found relief with his non-invasive solution called the DRX 9000.

Non-invasive, non-surgical, non-drug treatments like the DRX 9000 heal patients with conditions such as:

Back Pain

Neck Pain

Sciatica

Herniated and/or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

For those interested in trying out the DRX or other treatments Total Health offers, they're offering special deals for Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers.

Total Health Chiropractic is hosting a seminar on Spinal Stenosis and Arthritis on Wednesday, October 27 at 6 p.m. The free seminar will cover these conditions and ways to find healing and relief, as well as a tour of the facility and the treatments they offer.

For those who can't make the seminar, Total Health will provide a consultation and examination for just $45, along with $13 x-rays.

To take advantage of this deal, call (616)-828-0861. To learn more, visit thchiro.com.

Sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.